Lockheed Unit Awarded $192M to Support Australian Surface Combatant Program

Lockheed Martin‘s rotary and mission systems business will provide technical engineering and management services to Australia’s Surface Combatant Program under a $192.4 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy.

The Australian government initially obligated $60.7 million for the foreign military sales requirement, according to a Department of Defense notice published Friday.

DOD expects the services to be completed by September 2025.

Ninety-nine percent of work will take place at contractor facilities in New Jersey and the remaining 1 percent in Adelaide, Australia.

In January 2020, the State Department approved a $1.5 billion FMS request from the Australian government for the procurement of long-lead items, engineering development support and other defense services needed to modernize that country’s Hobart-class destroyers and build Hunter-class frigates.

