Lockheed’s Robert Lightfoot: Industry Partnerships Key to Advancing Tech for Defense Applications

Robert Lightfoot, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin’s space business, said the company values the importance of partnerships with technology companies to advance platforms meant to support defense missions.

“By partnering with and investing in the best of commercial high-tech companies, we are accelerating the delivery of cutting-edge technologies into our networked systems and helping to bring the significant resources and talent from the digital commercial sector into the defense space,” Lightfoot said in a statement published Wednesday.

Lockheed is working with tech companies such as Microsoft, Intel and Verizon to deliver 5G capabilities designed to support the armed forces across ground, maritime, air and cyber domains and enable to execute their missions.

Scott Greene, EVP of Lockheed’s missiles and fire control business, cited how the company transforms its systems through standards-based networking and open architecture, while Greg Ulmer, EVP of the company’s aeronautics business, mentioned the role of the F-35 fighter jet in multidomain operations.

Stephanie Hill, EVP of Lockheed’s rotary and mission systems and a 2022 Wash100 awardee, highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence and machine learning in advancing connectivity.