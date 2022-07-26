Lumen Secures $137M CBP Network Services Contract; Zain Ahmed Quoted

Lumen Technologies received a potential 11-year, $137 million task order from the Customs and Border Protection for communications, internet connectivity and network services.

“Customs and Border Protection’s 24/7 mission to protect the American people, safeguard borders and enhance the nation’s economic prosperity means they need a proven network provider that can deliver fast, secure and steadfast connectivity,” Zain Ahmed, senior vice president of public sector at Lumen, said in a statement published Tuesday.

The task order was awarded to Lumen under the General Services Administration’s 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions program to support the law enforcement agency’s systems and facilities across the nation and abroad.

Lumen will provide CBP with resilient and secure communications services to support thousands of CBP workers across the globe via Lumen’s edge compute platform. The company will also help CBP with IT modernization efforts by working with the agency to adopt a software-defined wide area network technology.

“CBP put its trust in Lumen to enable next-gen applications and data-driven operations in a world where the reliability and availability of the agency’s network and IT infrastructure must be always on,” Zain Ahmed explained.

Lumen is honored to support government agencies with innovative adaptive networking, edge cloud, connected security and collaboration services through its platform that delivers the security and reliability agencies need to carry out their important missions.

