Matterport Adds Susan Repo to Board of Directors; RJ Pittman Quoted

Susan Repo, chief financial officer of synthetic aperture radar satellite operator ICEYE, has joined the board of directors of 3D data platform developer Matterport.

The executive will contribute leadership experience gained from previously working at MariaDB, Tesla, Juniper Networks and Agilent Technologies to the Matterport board, where she will serve as chair of its audit committee, the spatial data company said Monday.

Repo concurrently holds three other board positions including as audit committee chair at Mitek Systems.

“Susan’s deep experience in technology and managing global businesses will be invaluable to Matterport as we grow our business in new sectors… Her record of excellence at the board level and strong financial acumen is especially valuable to the company and our audit committee that she now chairs,” said RJ Pittman, chairman and CEO of Matterport.

The company’s board now has five directors.

Matterport is a Sunnyvale, California-headquartered company that provides 3D rendering services to clients ranging from startups to large enterprises.