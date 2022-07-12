in Executive Moves, News

Matterport Adds Susan Repo to Board of Directors; RJ Pittman Quoted

Matterport Adds Susan Repo to Board of Directors; RJ Pittman Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Susan Repo, chief financial officer of synthetic aperture radar satellite operator ICEYE, has joined the board of directors of 3D data platform developer Matterport.

The executive will contribute leadership experience gained from previously working at MariaDB, Tesla, Juniper Networks and Agilent Technologies to the Matterport board, where she will serve as chair of its audit committee, the spatial data company said Monday.

Repo concurrently holds three other board positions including as audit committee chair at Mitek Systems.

“Susan’s deep experience in technology and managing global businesses will be invaluable to Matterport as we grow our business in new sectors… Her record of excellence at the board level and strong financial acumen is especially valuable to the company and our audit committee that she now chairs,” said RJ Pittman, chairman and CEO of Matterport.

The company’s board now has five directors.

Matterport is a Sunnyvale, California-headquartered company that provides 3D rendering services to clients ranging from startups to large enterprises.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

audit committee chairBoard of Directorsexecutive moveGovconMatterportRJ PittmanSusan Repo

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Jim Hansen Named Redacted CEO; Max Kelly to Serve as Executive Chairman - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Jim Hansen Named Redacted CEO; Max Kelly to Serve as Executive Chairman
Northrop Wraps Up High-Energy Laser Prototype's Preliminary Design Review; Robert Fleming Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop Wraps Up High-Energy Laser Prototype’s Preliminary Design Review; Robert Fleming Quoted