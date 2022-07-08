in News, Technology

Mercury Systems Secures NSA Certification for Jannson Data-At-Rest Encryptor

The National Security Agency has granted certification to Mercury Systems for its data encryption platform designed to safeguard classified information from local or remote threats.

The Jannson Data-At-Rest is designated as an NSA Type 1 product for cryptographically securing government data classified secret and below collected by avionics, unmanned sensors, communication, surveillance and wearable systems, Mercury said Wednesday.

The company developed the platform in partnership with the Department of Defense to provide an ultra-low-size, weight and power data-at-rest protection system.

Mark Bruington, vice president of Mercury’s mission systems business unit, said the JDAR module is the smallest in the industry, measuring less the size of a smartphone.

“The innovative, purpose-built design makes it more cost-effective and easier than ever before for our A&D customers to entrust their most mission-critical avionics challenges to Mercury,” Bruington added.

