Microsoft’s Cloud-Based Desktop Virtualization Service Now Accredited for Use by Azure Government Secret Customers

Microsoft has made its cloud-based desktop virtualization service generally available for users of an Azure Government platform version that supports U.S. agencies working with secret-level data.

The offering of Azure Virtual Desktop to Azure Government Secret customers followed Microsoft’s receipt of Department of Defense Impact Level 6 accreditation for the product formerly known as Windows Virtual Desktop, Steve Downs, principal product manager at the company, wrote in a blog post published Tuesday.

DOD IL6 certifies cloud infrastructure services for use in storing and processing information classified as Secret level.

Azure Virtual Desktop is designed to allow integration with Microsoft services while enabling customers to conduct secure, compliant and mission-critical workloads remotely. It is a desktop and app virtualization service that offers a full Windows experience with scalability in a remote setting.

The service became generally available to customers of the Azure Government cloud platform in October 2020.