in News, Technology

NATO Establishes $1B Multi-Sovereign Tech Innovation Fund; Jens Stoltenberg Quoted

NATO Establishes $1B Multi-Sovereign Tech Innovation Fund; Jens Stoltenberg Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NATO has set up an approximately $1 billion venture capital fund to support early-stage companies in the development of dual-use emerging technologies over a 15-year allocation period.

The investment fund specifically valued at €1 billion will target start-ups focused on advancing artificial intelligence, biotechnology, big-data processing, novel materials, energy, quantum technology as well as propulsion and space, the alliance said Thursday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and leaders from 22 allied countries led the launching of the fund, which was also meant to supplement the Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic.

The DIANA initiative was launched in April in an effort to harness the best of new technology to enhance transatlantic security through coordination with the private sector, academe and allies.

“With a 15-year timeframe, the NATO Innovation Fund will help bring to life those nascent technologies that have the power to transform our security in the decades to come, strengthening the Alliance’s innovation ecosystem and bolstering the security of our one billion citizens,” Stoltenberg said.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North AtlanticDIANAdual-use emerging technologiesGovconJens StoltenbergNATONATO Innovation FundNorth Atlantic Treaty Organization

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Anika Systems' Viktar Zherdetski: Agency Customers See Opportunities for Advancing Automation - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Anika Systems’ Viktar Zherdetski: Agency Customers See Opportunities for Advancing Automation
Lockheed Unit Awarded $192M to Support Australian Surface Combatant Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed Unit Awarded $192M to Support Australian Surface Combatant Program