Tactical Air, Navy Program Office Receive Approval to Begin F-5 Aircraft Reconfiguration

The U.S. Navy has declared a Milestone C decision that allows defense contractor Tactical Air Support to begin reconfiguration work on F-5 tactical fighter planes.

Nevada-based Tactical Air will help the Navy’s Specialized and Proven Aircraft Program Office update the F-5E/F airframe and engine into the N/F configuration in support of fleet adversary training requirements, the service said Thursday.

The company received a five-year, $265.3 million contract in early July to modernize 16 F-5E and six F-5F Tiger II aircraft.

Prior to the Milestone C approval, the team completed an engineering phase that included testing the block upgrade N+/F+ configuration with a pair of prototype F-5Ns.

Boyd Forsythe, lead for the PMA-226 F-5 Adversary Team, said the group applied industry approaches to tailor requirements for the Reconfiguration and Tactical Enhancement/Modernization for Inventory Standardization program.

The branch is looking to commercial off-the-shelf platforms and private investments to minimize potential safety risks during the ARTEMIS effort.