Ultra’s Maritime Business to Produce Acoustic Countermeasure Training Equipment for Navy

The U.S. Navy has awarded Ultra’s maritime business unit a five-year, $42 million contract to manufacture devices for training service personnel on how to operate a system designed to guard surface vessels and submarines against torpedo threats.

Ultra Maritime, formerly known as Ocean Systems, will provide the Acoustic Device Countermeasure MK 2 and ADC MK 2 training equipment to the military branch, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The company received a $34 million Navy contract in August 2016 to produce the torpedo countermeasures.

DOD noted the new indefinite-delivery requirements contract includes potential foreign military sales to the U.K. and the Netherlands.