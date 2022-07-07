in Contract Awards, News

Ultra’s Maritime Business to Produce Acoustic Countermeasure Training Equipment for Navy

Ultra's Maritime Business to Produce Acoustic Countermeasure Training Equipment for Navy - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Navy has awarded Ultra’s maritime business unit a five-year, $42 million contract to manufacture devices for training service personnel on how to operate a system designed to guard surface vessels and submarines against torpedo threats.

Ultra Maritime, formerly known as Ocean Systems, will provide the Acoustic Device Countermeasure MK 2 and ADC MK 2 training equipment to the military branch, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The company received a $34 million Navy contract in August 2016 to produce the torpedo countermeasures.

DOD noted the new indefinite-delivery requirements contract includes potential foreign military sales to the U.K. and the Netherlands.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Acoustic Device Countermeasurecontract awardDODGovconID/IQUltra Maritime

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Northrop Constructing New Missile Integration Facility in West Virginia; Mary Petryszyn Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop Constructing New Missile Integration Facility in West Virginia; Mary Petryszyn Quoted
Satellite Industry Keeps an Eye on Pentagon's 5G Adoption; Hughes' Rick Lober Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Satellite Industry Keeps an Eye on Pentagon’s 5G Adoption; Hughes’ Rick Lober Quoted