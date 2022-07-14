in Executive Moves, News

Mistras Group Enlists Navy Veteran Jay Cohen as Tech Consultant

Mistras Group Enlists Navy Veteran Jay Cohen as Tech Consultant - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Jay Cohen, a 38-year U.S. Navy veteran, has been appointed an advanced technical solutions consultant at asset protection company Mistras Group.

The retired Navy rear admiral will offer advice to Mistras’ leadership team on opportunities to expand its presence across the defense and naval infrastructure sector, the company said Wednesday.

Cohen is a principal of global security advisory firm Chertoff Group, where he works with government and commercial clients on homeland and national security matters.

He previously served as undersecretary for science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security from 2006 to 2009 and worked as chief of naval research from 2000 to 2006.

During his military career, Cohen also commanded the Navy’s USS Hyman G. Rickover and USS L. Y. Spear submarines.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

asset protectionChertoff GroupconsultantDepartment of Homeland Securityexecutive moveGovconJay CohenMISTRAS Group

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Army Taps BedRock Systems to Demo Trusted Computing Base Integration Framework - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Army Taps BedRock Systems to Demo Trusted Computing Base Integration Framework
Lockheed-Built Hypersonic Missile System Concludes 1st Flight Test Under DARPA Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed-Built Hypersonic Missile System Concludes 1st Flight Test Under DARPA Program