Navy Warface Center, GBL Systems Sign Cooperative R&D Agreement

A Naval Sea Systems Command-run warfare center in California has partnered with a software development company GBL Systems to explore technology products that have possible applications for the U.S. Navy fleet and warfighter as part of a cooperative research and development agreement.

Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division will examine use cases for company-designed identity management, digital forensics and extended reality authoring tools, NAVSEA said Monday.

NSWC PHD’s principal investigators will collaborate with GBL to demonstrate the three technologies at the 2022 Advanced Naval Technology Exercise/Coastal Trident event scheduled for the week of Sept. 12.

The partnership will use the identity management tool, FutureOrb, to admit attendees to the open house event.

GBL plans to present use-case examples of its Cyber Forensics Integrated Triage Tool from a law enforcement pilot program in Ventura County.

The team will also consider possible uses of augmented and virtual reality-based platforms in sailor training.