Navy’s 12th San Antonio-Class Dock Ship Departs HII Shipyard

The U.S. Navy’s newest San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship has sailed to its commissioning site in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding facility in Mississippi.

USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) will be commissioned on July 30 and join a U.S. Marine Corps Air-Ground Task Force to support disaster relief and humanitarian assistance missions and other crisis response operations, HII said Monday.

The Navy received LPD 28 in March following the completion of the vessel’s acceptance sea trials.

The shipyard has delivered 12 San Antonio-class ships to the Navy and is currently working on the future USS Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) and USS Harrisburg (LPD 30), the first Flight II amphibious ship in the ship variant.

HII will also begin fabrication on the USS Pittsburgh (LPD 31) later in 2022.