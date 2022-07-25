in Cybersecurity, News

NCCoE Soliciting Input on Draft Project Description for DevSecOps

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence is seeking public input on its recently published draft of a project description for an upcoming National Institute of Standards and Technology cybersecurity practice guidance document.

NIST said Thursday comments on the release called Software Supply Chain and DevOps Security Practices: Implementing a Risk-Based Approach to DevSecOps will help inform the development of practices that align with government and industry guidance.

Through the project, NCCoE looks to create applied risk-based approach and recommendations to help ensure secure DevOps and software supply chain practices.

Comments on the draft project description for DevSecOps are due Aug. 22.

Written by Christine Thropp

