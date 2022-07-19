in Cybersecurity, News

NCCoE Taps 12 Companies to Help Standardize Post-Quantum Practices

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has partnered with 12 technology companies on a demonstration project the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence launched in support of efforts to standardize practices for post-quantum cryptography.

Collaborators for the Migration to Post-Quantum Cryptography project will aim to showcase tools that could be used to automatically discover usage of quantum-vulnerable public-key algorithms, NIST said Friday.

The companies signed a cooperative research and development agreement as part of the initiative, which seeks to create cryptographic algorithms that are resistant to quantum computer-based attacks.

For the initial phase of the project, they will help develop hardware or software to serve as a reference design.

The selected collaborators are as follows:

  • Amazon Web Services 
  • Cisco Systems
  • Cryptosense SA 
  • Crypto4A Technologies
  • InfoSec Global 
  • ISARA 
  • Microsoft 
  • Samsung SDS
  • SandboxAQ 
  • Thales DIS CPL USA
  • Thales Trusted Cyber Technologies 
  • VMware

In October, NCCoE released a Federal Register notice inviting industry participants and other interested collaborators with technical expertise to support and demonstrate security platforms for the project.

Written by Kacey Roberts

