NOAA Extends Satellite Imagery Collaboration With Planet; Jerome Fisher Quoted

Planet Labs has received a new contract to continue providing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration with satellite imagery in support of oil spill monitoring activities in the Gulf of Mexico.

The San Francisco-based company said Wednesday it will deliver PlanetScope and SkySat imaging products to NOAA to help it acquire more information about the happenings near a collapsed oil platform in the region, including spills as well as marine life and debris.

PlanetScope and SkySat are monitoring tools designed to provide timely Earth imageries at 3-meter and 50-centimeter resolution, respectively.

The contract will extend Planet’s partnership with NOAA on the use of PlanetScope data to gather more insights about the oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico. The two parties have been collaborating on the effort since 2018.

“Working with Planet, NOAA gets a more complete and frequent stream of information about the status of our oceanic and coastal world,” said Jerome Fisher, physical scientist at NOAA.

“Planet’s high-cadence imaging helps us identify and track potential oil spills, and with tasking capabilities, we’ve advanced our situational awareness for vessel monitoring or marine debris.”