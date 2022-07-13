Nokia and Hill Air Force Base in Utah have extended their partnership on a testbed designed to mitigate and manage radar interference with 5G networks using Open Radio Access Network architecture.

“We initially partnered with Hill Air Force Base on a testbed for dynamic spectrum sharing, and this extension of our agreement with Hill Air Force Base is a testament to our ability to deliver standards-based solutions that meet the [Department of Defense]’s requirements,” Mike Loomis, general manager of federal solutions at Nokia, said in a statement published Tuesday.

The project’s first phase has been completed and Nokia said the testbed at Hill AFB uses its Open Radio Access Network architecture, which is based on the company’s Service Enablement Platform with RAN Intelligent Controller capabilities to allow radars and 5G systems to coexist in shared spectrum.

“For this next phase, we leveraged our O-RAN platform with RIC capabilities for the testbed. Nokia was the first major vendor to join the O-RAN Alliance, and we continue to chair workgroups defining the Fronthaul interface and the RIC. We continue to deliver innovation with security and openness built-in,” added Loomis.

In October 2020, the DOD announced $600 million in awards to support 5G testing and experimentation projects with companies at U.S. military installations and Nokia was selected to work with Hill AFB on the dynamic spectrum utilization project.