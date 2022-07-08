Northrop Announces 100th Launch of Coyote Supersonic Target Vehicle

Northrop Grumman has achieved the 100th launch of its supersonic sea-skimming target vehicle designed to simulate advanced anti-ship missile threats.

The GQM-163A target vehicle, also known as Coyote, is capable of reaching speeds of Mach 3.5 or greater and can also be used as a diving target with a maximum altitude of over 50,000 feet, Northrop said Thursday.

Coyote was manufactured by Orbital ATK, which Northrop acquired in 2018, and was initially launched in 2003 for the U.S. Navy.

Northrop secured a $250 million production contract in 2020 to deliver up to 103 Coyote targets and a $55.4 million contract option in 2021 to bring the Navy’s total order to 218 units.

“As the only supersonic sea skimming target produced in the United States, the Coyote is part of a family of tactical targets that ensures U.S. Navy systems are ready and capable to defend against threats,” said Rich Straka, vice president of launch vehicles at Northrop.