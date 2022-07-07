Northrop Constructing New Missile Integration Facility in West Virginia; Mary Petryszyn Quoted

Northrop Grumman is building a new facility in West Virginia that will support the production of up to 600 missile weapon systems annually in a push to expand its presence in the defense market.

The defense contractor said Wednesday the production operations of the 113,000-square-foot missile integration facility will begin with the second lot of the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range low rate initial production for the U.S. Navy.

The facility will incorporate the latest digital manufacturing practices such as automation, modular work cells and smart manufacturing to accommodate the integration of both current and future missile programs.

“Northrop Grumman’s investments in manufacturing capacity, digital processes and emerging technologies translates into the rapid deployment of capability into the field,” said Mary Petryszyn, corporate vice president, president of Northrop’s defense systems business and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

The new facility is expected to be completed and operational in 2024. It will follow the opening of an engineering and hypersonic production facility at Northrop’s Elkton, Maryland campus in 2023.