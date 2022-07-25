Northrop Demos Army’s Integrated Battle Command System at INDOPACOM-Led Exercise

The Integrated Battle Command System that Northrop Grumman developed for the U.S. Army and related platforms demonstrated joint integrated fire control capability by fusing sensor data from multiple services during the Valiant Shield training exercise held by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in June.

IBCS fielded to Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington demonstrated Joint All-Domain Command and Control interoperability as part of a multiservice fire control network during the exercise, Northrop said Friday.

“Valiant Shield further demonstrates the power of our architecture to network any sensor and effector, across every domain, and to extend the battlespace by leveraging their combined capabilities,” said Christine Harbison, vice president and general manager of combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop.

Harbison added the exercise marks another example of how the company advances efforts to make JADC2 a reality.

IBCS comes with an open, scalable architecture that integrates multiservice assets in the battlespace to help warfighters detect, track and counter air and missile threats.

In December, Northrop won a potential $1.4 billion contract to produce up to 160 IBCS units for the Army.