Orion Space to Build Smallsat Prototype for USSF’s On-Orbit Servicing Experiment

The Space Systems Command has awarded Orion Space Solutions a $44.5 million other transaction agreement to create small prototype spacecraft for a U.S. Space Force experiment designed to test refueling service and autonomous collaboration approaches in orbit. Under the OTA, Orion Space will perform spacecraft

Louisville, Colorado-based Orion will help build a constellation of up to three satellites that will operate in geostationary Earth orbit for a potential two-year mission as part of the Tetra-5 program, SSC said Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Dave Sampayan, materiel leader of SSC’s innovation development branch, noted the project aims to mature and develop “techniques, tactics and procedures” to transform military space operations.

The command worked with the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Space Enterprise Consortium in technology sourcing efforts.

“Along with our AFRL teammates, Tetra-5 is checking the concept of operations in regards to automated collaboration to enable maneuver without regret,” Sampayan added.