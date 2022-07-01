in Contract Awards, News

Oshkosh Defense Awarded $217M Army Contract Modification for Tactical Vehicle Deployment Support

Oshkosh’s defense segment has secured a $216.7 million contract modification from the U.S. Army to continue providing joint light tactical vehicles to international allies.

The award will cover foreign military sales of JLTV family of vehicles to Brazil, Lithuania and Montenegro, and work under the Army program will approximately run through Nov. 30, 2023, the Department of Defense said Thursday. 

Oshkosh Defense will conduct work at its Oshkosh, Wisconsin location.

The full amount was obligated at the time of the award using fiscal 2020, 2021 and 2022 procurement funds from the Army and several military branches.

The JLTV FoV program aims to upgrade light tactical wheeled vehicle fleets to enhance their transportability, payloads, protection, mobility and networking capabilities.

Three parties submitted tenders for the competitive procurement process handled by the Army Contracting Command.

Written by Kacey Roberts

