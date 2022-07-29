in Contract Awards, News

Palantir to Expand Implementation of Data, AI/ML Capabilities Under $100M Army Contract

Palantir Technologies has received a two-year, $99.9 million contract from the U.S. Army Research Laboratory to extend the application of its data artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to users across the globe, particularly the Department of Defense’s combatant commands.

The software company said Thursday the contract builds on its earlier partnership with the research lab on the use of Palantir platforms to help the military integrate, manage as well as implement data and AI model training in 2018.

Palantir’s efforts to field advanced AI capabilities will include collaboration with ARL and integration with partner vendors.

“Our nation’s armed forces require best-in-class software to fulfill their missions today while rapidly iterating on the capabilities they will need for tomorrow’s fight,” said Akash Jain, president of Palantir USG.

