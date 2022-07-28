Paperless Innovations Develops Platform to Address New Challenges in Government Workforce Automation; Mike Tocci Quoted

Software-as-a-service programs are tailor-made for challenges that arise in the modern working world such as tackling data governance, retaining employees and achieving premarket approval.

Paperless Innovations, a Fairfax, Virginia-based information technology company, has developed a platform that aims to help businesses and government agencies accomplish automation such as separation of duties and purchase log retention in-line with purchasing activity.

Actus Procurement Management is part of a wave of workforce automation products that are attempting to meet the evolving demands of work-from-anywhere professional environments.

“Public Sector spending on SaaS workforce automations delivers same-year returns. Actus Procurement Management solutions are being leveraged by our federal clients, saving users hundreds of hours for less than $50 each month,” explained Michael Tocci, president of Paperless Innovations.

The organization’s platform has been approved under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for government usage.

Additional capabilities of Actus are automated approval workflows and bank data integration in an all-inclusive service with actionable data exports.

Potential benefits of federal government entities adopting Paperless Innovations’ expense and procurement management products are speedier sourcing, refined approval routing, digital reconciliation oversight and immediate audit.

The team at Paperless Innovations predicts that nearly half or 40 percent of the current federal procurement workforce will be retired by 2027, which makes the introduction of new systems for automation that fit the working styles of new generations all the more urgent.