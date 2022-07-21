Paul Dillahay: Empower AI Eyes 150 Jobs Through New Virginia Office

Empower AI, formerly NCI Information Systems, on Wednesday unveiled a new office in Henrico County, Virginia, and CEO Paul Dillahay said the information technology company expects the new space to generate 150 jobs, Henrico Citizen reported.

Dillahay, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, said the company previously operated an office on East Parham Road and the move to the new facility supports Empower AI’s expansion efforts.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined Dillahay, other executives and employees during the launch of the new office and delivered remarks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In June, NCI rebranded as Empower AI to reflect the company’s commitment to helping federal civilian, defense and health clients adopt artificial intelligence to support their missions.