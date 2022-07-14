Peraton Achieves CMMI Maturity Level 3 Appraisal for Development, Services; Jeff Bohling Quoted

Peraton has received a Maturity Level 3 certification under the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration Version 2.0 framework for development and services.

The rating underscores Peraton’s best practices for development and services in support of its customers, the Herndon, Virginia-headquartered enterprise information technology provider said.

“Receiving two CMMI Level 3 ratings is a testament of Peraton’s commitment to delivering high-quality products and services,” commented Jeff Bohling, president of the defense solutions sector at Peraton and corporate sponsor of the process.

He added that the certification draws a path from the company’s performance enhancement initiatives to its business objectives.

The CMMI appraisal process uses an industry benchmark to measure an organization’s performance and capability including its strengths and weaknesses.