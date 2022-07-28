Q&A With BT Federal President and CEO Mike Barthlow Tackles Company Focus Areas, Business Scaling Efforts

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview, GovCon Wire spoke with Mike Barthlow, president and CEO of BT Federal, to discuss the company’s focus on providing secure global networks in support of government missions. He also talked about scaling the business and shaping the leadership team and workforce to further assist customers in their networking initiatives.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview with Barthlow:

“At the end of the day, our goal is to be able answer the question: ‘How does BT Federal deploy and protect its and it’s customer networks globally?’ We must take that blueprint that BT is performing globally and make it available to our federal customers.

Until now, our U.S. team was primarily focused on traditional global network solutions so much so that they did not focus on the rest of the portfolio and make it available to the federal government. For us, that is the three pillars of Global, Trusted, and Innovative. These three pillars are the basis of our go forward global strategy which provides BT Federal with several unique advantages.”

