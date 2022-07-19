in Contract Awards, News

Qlik, Grey Matters to Field Business Intelligence Tech Under Navy Contract; Andrew Churchill Quoted

Qlik and Grey Matters Defense Solutions will implement a business intelligence platform to help the U.S. Navy maintain its fleet of surface warships, submarines and other vessels under a potential five-year, $46 million contract.

The contract calls for the implementation of the Naval Maritime Maintenance Enterprise Solution Business Intelligence Platform to facilitate data access and analysis to support the ship maintenance mission of Naval Sea Systems Command, the companies said in a joint release published Monday.

Accessible data is no longer a nice-to-have when it comes to making critical operational decisions within the U.S. military – it’s absolutely essential,” said Andrew Churchill, vice president of federal at Qlik. 

We’re honored to support NAVSEA as it continues to prioritize collection and analysis of data to support the mission,” added Churchill.

Qlik will combine its analytics and data integration capabilities with Grey Matters’ software development and artificial intelligence expertise under the contract, which was awarded under the Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic’s Information Warfare Research Project.

