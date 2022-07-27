in Contract Awards, News, Technology

Raytheon Business to Develop Automated Civil Affairs Field Tech

A Raytheon Technologies business was tapped to build an automated tool for collecting civil affairs field data and disseminating information to ensure operational awareness of the Department of Defense and foreign partner organizations.

Development work on the Civil Knowledge Integration – Tactical Assault Kit is under an 18-month contract and is aimed at cutting down reporting delays and providing a single view of data from multiple organizations, Raytheon Intelligence & Space said Tuesday.

“The ACCESS [or Assistant for Civil Collection Enabling Shared SA] tool will provide civil affairs personnel distraction-free data collection by using speech-to-text, voice-controlled operation, and other intuitive user interface elements during their field work. Once the data is collected, it’s automatically translated, formatted into existing report templates, and disseminated to designated end users and other systems,” explained Nate Soule, a Raytheon BBN scientist.

The Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate-sponsored business is responsible for supporting civil affairs personnel’s data collection, consolidation, translation and distribution efforts. The said group serves as a liaison between DOD and international civilian authorities and populations.

