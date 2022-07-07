in News, Technology

Raytheon Picks C3 AI App Platform for TITAN Ground Station Prototype

C3 AI will provide Raytheon Technologies with next generation artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for use on the latter’s proposed tactical ground station prototype under a U.S. Army program.

The enterprise AI software company said Wednesday the C3 AI Application Platform will deliver AI/ML model operations to Raytheon’s offering for the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node program of the Army.

TITAN is envisioned to support the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control concept by ingesting data and deriving insights from space and high-altitude, aerial, and terrestrial sensors.

A team led by Raytheon’s intelligence and space business is developing a prototype for it as part of the service branch’s competition for the initiative.

“This work combines Raytheon Intelligence & Space’s expertise in aerospace and defense with C3 AI’s proven expertise in enterprise AI to support critical national security interests through next-generation technology,” said Thomas Siebel, chairman and CEO of C3 AI.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

