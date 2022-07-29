in News, Technology

Raytheon’s Venture Arm Backs VerdeGo Aero Propulsion Tech Development

Raytheon's Venture Arm Backs VerdeGo Aero Propulsion Tech Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event

RTX Ventures, the corporate venture capital unit of Raytheon Technologies, has agreed to invest in VerdeGo Aero and lead a Series A funding round for the propulsion technology startup.

Florida-based VerdeGo Aero aims to raise $12 million in the venture round to build up its powertrain systems portfolio, which includes a 185 kilowatt generator designed to power multiple aircraft platforms, Raytheon said Wednesday.

Avfuel Technology Initiatives, DiamondStream Partners, Seyer Industries and Standish Spring Investments are the other participants in the capital-raising activity.

VerdeGo Aero’s investment agreement with Raytheon offers a product collaboration opportunity with the aerospace and defense company’s engine manufacturing business, Pratt & Whitney.

“This investment has promising potential to enhance our technology and capability in segments of our small engine business while moving quickly and nimbly to advance our hybrid-electric propulsion strategy,” said Graham Webb, chief sustainability officer at Pratt & Whitney.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Avfuel Technology InitiativesDiamondStream PartnersGovconGraham WebbPratt &Whitneyraytheon technologiesRTX Venturesseries a funding roundSeyer IndustriesStandish Spring InvestmentsVerdeGo Aero

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Palantir to Expand Implementation of Data, AI/ML Capabilities Under $100M Army Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Palantir to Expand Implementation of Data, AI/ML Capabilities Under $100M Army Contract
Boeing Marks 'In Service' F-15 Milestone With Air Force - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Boeing Marks ‘In Service’ F-15 Milestone With Air Force