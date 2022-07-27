Redhorse-ITegrity JV Lands Spot on GSA MAS Contract for Technology Support; John Zangardi Quoted

A joint venture between Redhorse and ITegrity was tapped to offer management and technology support to government agencies under the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule vehicle.

SummIT Alliance will perform various information technology professional services as well as the administration and sustainment of software licenses for a range of government agencies, the San Diego, California-based company said Wednesday.

“Redhorse is proud to be partnered with our protégé ITegrity, to deliver innovative capability and superior service for the government customer,” commented John Zangardi, CEO of Redhorse.

The GSA MAS contract is designed to create access to SummIT Alliance services via options listed under special item numbers. These include order level materials or OLMs, which constitute supplies or tools necessitated by the tasks the JV will be asked to carry out based on a federal supply schedule program contract or blanket purchase agreement.

Tarandeep Bawa, CEO of ITegrity, explained that the GSA contract vehicle will enable the two companies to both better serve their current customers and attain new business for their technical work.

The new GSA contract follows the Redhorse-ITegrity JV’s April win of a governmentwide, $10 million 8(a) STARS III award for contributions to the development of burgeoning technologies.

Zangardi is a winner of the 2022 Wash100 Award and joined Redhorse in January. He is the former chief information officer of the Department of Defense.