Redhorse’s John Zangardi on New Governing Body Within DOD’s Chief Digital and AI Office

A new governing council has been established within the Department of Defense’s newly created chief digital and artificial intelligence office and John Zangardi, president and CEO of Redhorse, discussed how the four-star level body will impact mission execution within DOD.

FedScoop reported the new governing council within CDAO will replace the three-star level AI executive steering group within the Joint AI Center, which now operates under CDAO, to oversee the development of AI projects within the department.

Zangardi, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner, said he considers the four-star level governance body as a “higher level engagement” working on funding and working across services.

“A governance body does not necessarily imply that there’s authority. It could be just a coalition of the willing to get things done,” Zangardi stated.

“The challenge here is how do you translate this governance body function of a four-star level into actual execution,” he added.

Zangardi said he expects the new body to focus less on policy and more on execution by helping accelerate the acquisition of new technologies and get AI tools into the hands of warfighters.