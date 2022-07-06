in News, Technology

Report: AI, Security Platforms to Help Propel Government Cloud Market Growth

An IMARC Group report says the convergence of artificial intelligence with other technologies and the demand for security services are among the forces that will drive growth of the worldwide market for government-focused cloud offerings.

The research company found that the government cloud sector hit $27.6 billion in 2021 and predicted the value to reach $71.2 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 16.30 percent over the next five years.

IMARC defines government cloud as a hybrid virtualization and computing platform designed to help federal agencies manage citizen service delivery, operational effectiveness and web applications.

Other key market drivers cited in the report include the adoption of such technology by organizations to gain access to citizen data and the integration of AI with connected devices and cloud platforms for data management.

The report also profiles cloud vendors in the government market such as Amazon Web Services, CGI, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, Salesforce and Verizon.

