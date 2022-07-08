Rocket Lab Unveils Responsive Space Program for Satellite Operators

Rocket Lab USA has unveiled a program meant to provide operators of commercial and government satellites with access to the company’s launch capability and spacecraft development and support services.

The Responsive Space Program will enable Rocket Lab to have direct collaboration with satellite operators on rapid call-up launch and operations as well as design, build and integration activities, the launch services provider said Wednesday.

Through the initiative, Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket, Photon spacecraft and launch complexes in Virginia and New Zealand are made available to operators seeking to rapidly meet their space mission requirements.

“In today’s dynamic environment, the ability to establish new technologies on orbit is also crucial to provide time-critical insights to Earth observation and space domain awareness missions… Now we’re bringing the capability under a dedicated Responsive Space Program to make it easier for our customers to access bespoke responsive space services,” said Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab.