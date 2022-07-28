SAIC Reaffirms Commitment to Advancing Sustainability, ESG Goals; Nazzic Keene Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has released a new corporate responsibility report outlining the company’s top sustainability and environmental, social and governance priorities and goals.

SAIC reaffirmed in its third annual report its commitment to increasing workforce diversity and flexibility, enhancing employee benefits, reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions and advancing community engagements, the company said Wednesday.

“We are focused on a better tomorrow, whether that involves architecting what’s next for our customers, reinventing the future of work for our employees, or improving the world around us,” said Nazzic Keene, CEO of SAIC and a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

According to the company, it has made significant progress in its ESG approach in recent years including lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent and energy consumption by 13 percent compared to the 2019 levels.

SAIC also noted that it has set up data privacy and cybersecurity measures to boost consumer protection.

The report is accompanied by the first report from SAIC’s Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosure and an ESG Reporting Framework and Standards Index prepared in compliance with international sustainability standards.