SBA Announces Proposed Rule for Veterans Certification Program

The Small Business Administration is seeking industry insights on its proposed rule to develop a certification program for veteran-owned small businesses looking to pursue contract opportunities across the federal government.

In a notice published in the Federal Register, SBA said the new governmentwide certification program would replace the existing self-certification process for small businesses seeking to be awarded sole source or set-aside contracts.

SBA said there is currently no available program for certifying veteran-owned small businesses and service-disabled veteran-owned small business concerns other than the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Center for Verification and Evaluation.

Under the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, SBA is required to take over the responsibility for certification of VO SBCs and SDVO SBCs starting on Jan. 1, 2023.

Industry comments and feedback are due Aug. 5.