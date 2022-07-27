SBA: Federal Agencies Awarded 27% of Fiscal 2021 Contracting Dollars to Small Businesses

The federal government got an “A” on the governmentwide scorecard for exceeding its small business contracting goal of 23 percent in fiscal year 2021 by awarding $154.2 billion or 27.2 percent of total contract dollars to small enterprises.

The Small Business Administration said Tuesday the federal contract funds awarded to small businesses reflect an increase of $8 billion from FY 2020.

The federal government awarded 11 percent of contract funds to small disadvantaged businesses; 4.6 percent to women-owned companies; and 4.4 percent to service-disabled veteran-owned businesses.

Agencies failed to meet the 3 percent contracting goal for Historically Underutilized Business Zone small businesses, awarding only 2.53 percent or $14.3 billion of total eligible dollars for FY 2021.

Small business contractors received 30.9 percent or $72 billion in federal contract awards, exceeding the 29.36 percent goal.

According to the scorecard, 11 agencies received an “A+” grade for meeting their small business contracting goals, 10 agencies earned an “A” grade, two agencies got a “B” and one agency obtained a “C.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration set historic records in small business contracting, including the highest percentage spend to Small Disadvantaged Businesses and growth for our Service-disabled Veteran Small Businesses, which has advanced competition, strengthened local economies, and supported job growth across the nation,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.