SciTec to Update Army Missile Simulators

SciTec has received a $26.6 million contract to help the U.S. Army update and maintain two systems used to simulate missile plume signatures.

The company said Thursday it will perform calibrations on the branch’s Joint Mobile Infrared Countermeasure Test System and Multi-Spectral Sea and Land Target System under the five-year contract.

Army personnel use both pieces of simulation equipment when assessing threat warning system offerings and conducting military training sessions or exercises.

JMITS and MSALTS modernization efforts will occur at a company facility in Princeton, New Jersey.

SciTech added that it will support system tests in the field and analyze data.