Scout to Demo Space-Based Sensing Tech for Department of the Air Force

Scout Space has secured a Small Business Innovation Research contract to demonstrate how commercial sensing technology can support space domain awareness efforts at the Department of the Air Force.

Under the phase two SBIR grant, Scout will utilize its dual-use platform to present space object observation applications for the Air Force Research Laboratory’s intelligence systems division and the Space Force’s Delta 2, the company said Friday.

“We have gaps in our SDA enterprise and we are always in pursuit of new capabilities to fill those gaps,” said Col. Marc Brock, commander of Space Force Delta 2.

Sergio Gallucci, co-founder and chief technology officer of Scout, noted the project offers an opportunity for his company to explore operational concepts for monitoring objects in space and processing relevant datasets.

The Air Force’s AFWERX innovation arm issued the contract.

Separately, U.S. Space Command finalized a data-sharing partnership agreement with the Alexandria, Virginia-based space technology maker.

Written by Regina Garcia

