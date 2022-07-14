Shared Spectrum Company Lands Post on Air Force’s $950M JADC2 Tech Contract

Shared Spectrum Company has secured a spot on a potential $950 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Air Force for system development and operation activities in support of a Department of Defense battlefield strategy.

The Vienna, Virginia-based spectrum intelligence technology developer said it will work on capability maturation and demonstration to help enable DOD’s Joint All Domain Command and Control concept.

SSC will compete with other awardees of the JADC2 tech contract. Aside from the company, 26 other contractors were recently given spots on the IDIQ.

Work is expected to run through May 28, 2025, with the Air Force Life Cycle Management assigning locations depending on each order.

SSC operates in the spectrum sharing industry. Having developed radio technologies for wireless applications, the company has over 25 patents for spectrum sharing technologies and techniques.