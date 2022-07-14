in Contract Awards, News

Shared Spectrum Company Lands Post on Air Force’s $950M JADC2 Tech Contract

Shared Spectrum Company has secured a spot on a potential $950 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Air Force for system development and operation activities in support of a Department of Defense battlefield strategy.

The Vienna, Virginia-based spectrum intelligence technology developer said it will work on capability maturation and demonstration to help enable DOD’s Joint All Domain Command and Control concept.

SSC will compete with other awardees of the JADC2 tech contract. Aside from the company, 26 other contractors were recently given spots on the IDIQ.

Work is expected to run through May 28, 2025, with the Air Force Life Cycle Management assigning locations depending on each order.

SSC operates in the spectrum sharing industry. Having developed radio technologies for wireless applications, the company has over 25 patents for spectrum sharing technologies and techniques.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

