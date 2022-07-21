in Industry News, News

SkyWater to Build $1.8B Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility at Purdue University

Semiconductor manufacturer SkyWater Technology will establish a $1.8 billion research, development and production facility in Indiana as part of a private-public partnership with the state and Purdue University.

The semiconductor manufacturing facility is planned to address global microelectronics shortages, advance domestic energy and utility supply chains and create job opportunities for local workers, the company said Wednesday

The partnership will work to receive funding from the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America Act to support the development of the next-generation facility at the university’s Discovery Park District.

In a separate announcement, Purdue University said the planned 600,000-square-foot facility is expected to create 750 new direct jobs focused on technology development, research and design engineering, operations engineering and maintenance and technical support.

“This endeavor to bolster our chip fabrication facilities will rely on funding from the CHIPS Act. Federal investment will enable SkyWater to more quickly expand our efforts to address the need for strategic reshoring of semiconductor manufacturing,” said Thomas Sonderman, CEO and president of SkyWater.

chips for america actGovconPurdue Universityresearch and developmentsemiconductorSkyWater Technology

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

