Small Businesses Receive $137M in Clean Energy R&D Grants From DOE

Several U.S. companies have secured grants collectively amounting to $137 million from the Department of Energy to research and develop clean energy technologies and instruments under the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

The awardees will conduct phase II R&D work to help DOE innovate technologies in support of its mission areas, the department said Tuesday.

Achilles Heel Technologies, AMPeers, Dissigno International, Intergrid and Steam Instruments are among the selected small businesses.

A total of 120 projects will be funded through the SBIR/STTR program, with research topics focusing on clean energy, cybersecurity, high energy physics and nuclear nonproliferation.

According to DOE, the SBIR/STTR awards are granted in an effort to transition department-backed science and technology ideas to applicable products and services.