SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Performs 25th Resupply Mission to International Space Station

A SpaceX-built Dragon spacecraft aboard a Falcon 9 rocket took off Thursday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to deliver over 5,800 pounds of crew supplies, science experiments and other cargo to the International Space Station as part of the company’s 25th resupply services mission to the ISS.

The spacecraft is expected to arrive at the orbiting laboratory on Saturday, July 16, and stay there for a month, NASA said Friday.

Science experiments aboard Dragon include the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Immunosenescence investigation backed by the ISS U.S. National Laboratory and the Dynamics of Microbiomes in Space research sponsored by the space agency’s Division of Biological and Physical Sciences.

The spacecraft is also carrying the Biopolymer Research for In-Situ Capabilities, Genes in Space-9 and the BeaverCube weather study mission.