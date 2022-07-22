State Department OKs $206M Oceanographic Observation Equipment FMS to UAE

The State Department has granted the UAE government approval to buy oceanographic observation equipment and associated system under a potential $206 million foreign military sale contract.

Lockheed Martin’s rotary and mission system division has been named the principal for the proposed deal, which includes fiber optic communications suites, remote data collection facilities, multi-site sensors, data analysis workstations and power supplies, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Thursday.

The UAE also requested technical and logistics support and other related services under the FMS deal, which will provide the country with access to real-time oceanographic data to protect natural resources, maritime boundaries and ports.

The potential contract calls for the deployment of two contractor representatives to the UAE for a period of two and a half years.

DSCA does not expect the sale to alter the basic military balance in the region.