State Department Seeks Offers for $100M Operations Support Services Staffing IDIQ

The State Department has started soliciting proposals for a potential five-year, $100 million contract to provide personnel in support of the bureau of administration’s office of operations.

The Operations Support Services Staffing indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract will enable the office of operations to deliver domestic support in areas such as industry design, facilities management, construction, real property management, commissioning, administration, information technology, project management, budget and finance and logistics, according to a solicitation notice published Tuesday.

“The overall support effort shall encompass design reviews, construction, maintenance, and facilities management for approximately 70 locations in the Washington, D.C. area as well as an additional 80 locations nationwide,” the statement of work reads.

The IDIQ contract will have a base period of one year and four option years.

Offers are due Aug. 24.