Steve Cover Assumes CentralSquare CTO Post; David Zolet Quoted

Steve Cover, a more than 20-year technology industry veteran, has joined public sector software provider CentralSquare Technologies as chief technology officer.

Cover will lead the company’s strategy to maintain an agile software development process and create value for its government customers, CentralSquare said Tuesday.

He most recently served as Ultimate Kronos Group’s vice president of human capital management engineering and helped the software vendor simplify its workflows to achieve a 30 percent time-to-value improvement.

Before he joined UKG, Cover worked at LeadingAgile as executive vice president and principal consultant.

The technology executive also patented seven inventions in network configuration, digital images and mobile data.

“Steve’s deep experience designing and developing cutting-edge technology solutions will further drive innovation to solve our customers’ mission-critical challenges,” said David Zolet, CEO of CentralSquare and a four-time Wash100 Award recipient.