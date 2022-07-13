in News

TBP&JJ Worldwide Services JV Launches Under SBA Mentor-Protege Program

TBP&JJ Worldwide Services JV Launches Under SBA Mentor-Protege Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Leesburg, Virginia-based real estate and facilities services company The Building People has formed a joint venture with Austin, Texas-headquartered defense and government contractor J&J Worldwide Services under the Mentor-Protege Program of the Small Business Administration.

In a joint statement, the companies said TBP&JJ Worldwide Services will market technical, analytic and management services as well as business products to federal government agencies.

The SBA Mentor-Protege JV will build on the capabilities and workforce of both The Building People and J&J Worldwide Services to support customer missions in the built environment.

Steve Kelley, CEO and president of J&J Worldwide Services, cited the company’s history of assisting small businesses and noted the importance of the SBA MPP in helping them grow.

“We are thrilled about this partnership and look forward to helping our Federal clients deliver on their missions in the built environment,” he added.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

GovconJ&J Worldwide ServicespartnershipSBA Mentor-Protege Joint VentureTBP&JJ Worldwide ServicesThe Building People

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Lockheed Delivers 1st Model of Modernized Mobile Launcher to Army - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed Delivers 1st Model of Modernized Mobile Launcher to Army