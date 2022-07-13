TBP&JJ Worldwide Services JV Launches Under SBA Mentor-Protege Program

Leesburg, Virginia-based real estate and facilities services company The Building People has formed a joint venture with Austin, Texas-headquartered defense and government contractor J&J Worldwide Services under the Mentor-Protege Program of the Small Business Administration.

In a joint statement, the companies said TBP&JJ Worldwide Services will market technical, analytic and management services as well as business products to federal government agencies.

The SBA Mentor-Protege JV will build on the capabilities and workforce of both The Building People and J&J Worldwide Services to support customer missions in the built environment.

Steve Kelley, CEO and president of J&J Worldwide Services, cited the company’s history of assisting small businesses and noted the importance of the SBA MPP in helping them grow.

“We are thrilled about this partnership and look forward to helping our Federal clients deliver on their missions in the built environment,” he added.