in Executive Moves, News

Former Northrop Exec Timothy Rumford Joins OpTech as Operations VP

Former Northrop Exec Timothy Rumford Joins OpTech as Operations VP - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Timothy Rumford, formerly an operating unit director within Northrop Grumman‘s tactical space systems division, has been appointed vice president of operations at Leesburg, Virginia-based aerospace technical services provider Optimum Technologies.

Rumford comes to OpTech with three decades of aerospace industry experience across business, program management and engineering areas, the company said Monday.

In his previous role, he managed Northrop’s space vehicle offerings, which include the ESPAStar product line, for the national security sector.

He also worked at Orbital Sciences in various roles such as program director on the Stratolaunch Air Launch System, chief engineer of the Pegasus Launch Vehicle Program and manager for the NASA Crew Exploration Vehicle, Launch Abort System and Demonstration of Autonomous Rendezvous Technology programs.

Founded in 2015, OpTech is a non-traditional contractor registered with the Space Enterprise Consortium and a member of the Small Business Association.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

executive moveGovconNorthrop GrummanOptechOptimum TechnologiesOrbital SciencesTimothy Rumford

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Raytheon, Air Force Conduct Live-Fire Test of AIM-120D3 Missile - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Raytheon, Air Force Conduct Live-Fire Test of AIM-120D3 Missile
FDIC Adopts Unison Acquisition Management Platform - top government contractors - best government contracting event
FDIC Adopts Unison Acquisition Management Platform