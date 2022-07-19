Former Northrop Exec Timothy Rumford Joins OpTech as Operations VP

Timothy Rumford, formerly an operating unit director within Northrop Grumman‘s tactical space systems division, has been appointed vice president of operations at Leesburg, Virginia-based aerospace technical services provider Optimum Technologies.

Rumford comes to OpTech with three decades of aerospace industry experience across business, program management and engineering areas, the company said Monday.

In his previous role, he managed Northrop’s space vehicle offerings, which include the ESPAStar product line, for the national security sector.

He also worked at Orbital Sciences in various roles such as program director on the Stratolaunch Air Launch System, chief engineer of the Pegasus Launch Vehicle Program and manager for the NASA Crew Exploration Vehicle, Launch Abort System and Demonstration of Autonomous Rendezvous Technology programs.

Founded in 2015, OpTech is a non-traditional contractor registered with the Space Enterprise Consortium and a member of the Small Business Association.