Former Rubik Exec Tom Kennedy Named VP of Axonius Federal Systems

Tom Kennedy, formerly vice president of public sector at Rubrik, has joined Axonius to serve as VP at the software company’s government-focused subsidiary.

As VP of Axonius Federal Systems, Kennedy will be tasked to continue scaling the business following a 152 percent year-over-year growth in 2021 and to expand its federal marketplace footprint, the company said Thursday.

Kennedy’s career also includes time serving as VP and general manager of public sector at Veritas, director of public sector emerging solutions at Symantec and senior director of federal group at Clearwell Systems.

“Tom has extensive experience in public markets, and he understands fully and completely the numerous cybersecurity challenges currently facing federal agencies,” said Dean Sysman, CEO and co-founder of Axonius.

The chief executive added. “By combining his background with the simple, but comprehensive approach of the Axonius platform, more government agencies will come to understand the important role cybersecurity asset management plays in strengthening our nation’s cybersecurity through enhanced visibility into assets and issues.”

Axonius offers a cybersecurity asset management platform designed to provide users with asset inventory that is both complete and accurate.

“I know that by helping government agencies gain visibility into their assets and security gaps, we can give them confidence in their ability to comply with regulations and keep their agencies secure,” said Kennedy.