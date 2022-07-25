Transcom Awards CSIOS Prime Contract for Cyberspace Operations Forces Support

CSIOS will collaborate with Leidos and BTAS to provide the U.S. Transportation Command with cyberspace operations forces and support services under an approximately $41 million contract.

The prime contractor will help Transcom’s cybersecurity service provider team execute missions across the cyber domain by providing full-spectrum cyberspace operations, CSIOS said Friday.

“We look forward to assisting USTRANSCOM in continually evaluating and optimizing its large and complex attack surface, evolving its key cyber terrain, securing its cyber area of operations, and actively defending its ability to conduct global command and control,” said Cesar Pie, president and CEO of CSIOS.

Clinton Hackney, vice president of cyberspace operations at CSIOS, considers the contract an opportunity to assist the combatant command in strengthening its cyber mission assurance while helping advance decision-making.

CSIOS is a veteran-owned small business that offers defensive, offensive and information network operations and cybersecurity services to U.S. government agencies.